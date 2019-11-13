Transfer of Collegiate Academy Dean removed from tonight’s school board meeting agenda; Dean expected back to work next week

Erie’s Public Schools announced today that the reassignment of Collegiate Academy’s Dean has been removed from tonight’s school board meeting agenda.

The statement released by Erie’s Public Schools reads, “The administrative reassignment of Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy Dean James Vieira has been removed from tonight’s Board of School Directors meeting agenda.”

Students and faculty have been told Dean Vieira is expected to go back to work next week.

