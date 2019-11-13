Transfer of Collegiate Academy Dean reversed

A controversial decision by the Erie School District has apparently been reversed.

On Monday, JET 24 Action News reported that decision had been made to transfer the Dean at Collegiate Academy, James Vieira.

That decision didn’t sit well with many students and parents. They started a petition called “Keep Mr. Vieira at Collegiate” and started an organized email campaign to make board members aware of their opposition.

Students also held a sit in and wore bow ties in support of their Dean.

At last count, the petition in support of Vieira had reached nearly 5,400 signatures.

A statement by Erie’s Public Schools would only say, ” The administrative reassignment of Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy Dean James Vieira has been removed from tonight’s Board of School Directors meeting agenda.”

“It means something to them. I think they understand that’s more than four times the student population of Collegiate, so it’s more than just a Collegiate issue. The petition has played a role in this,” said Alton Northup, Creator of online petition.

“A relief that we would finally be getting Mr. Vieira back, getting our Dean back, it’s a big stress reliever to the whole school,” said Dylan Lyons, Creator of online petition.

In support of the Dean, the students made a bow tie on the snowy field of the veterans stadium.