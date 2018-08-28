Transformer explodes at West 32nd and Pittsburgh Ave Video

A burning transformer sparks a dramatic scene in one Erie neighborhood and it's all caught on camera.

Firefighters were called to West 32nd Street and Pittsburgh Avenue around 8:20 last night. While on scene, the transformer on fire explodes in a massive fireball. According to Erie County 911, the original call indicated arcing power lines attached to a house.

It was first called in as a structure fire, but there was no fire inside any nearby buildings.

A stretch of Pittsburgh Avenue was closed to traffic but has since reopened.