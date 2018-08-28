Local News

Transformer explodes at West 32nd and Pittsburgh Ave

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 12:38 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 12:38 PM EDT

A burning transformer sparks a dramatic scene in one Erie neighborhood and it's all caught on camera.

Firefighters were called to West 32nd Street and Pittsburgh Avenue around 8:20 last night.  While on scene, the transformer on fire explodes in a massive fireball.  According to Erie County 911, the original call indicated arcing power lines attached to a house.  

It was first called in as a structure fire, but there was no fire inside any nearby buildings.  

A stretch of Pittsburgh Avenue was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

