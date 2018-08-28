Transformer explodes on Erie's west side

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erie, PA - A exploding transformer sparks a dramatic scene in an Erie neighborhood Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to West 32nd Street and Pittsburgh Avenue around 8:20 PM.

According to Erie County 911, the original call indicated arcing power lines attached to a house and a possible structure fire.

While no fire was found inside any buildings, a nearby transformer that had been on fire exploded.

a stretch of Pittsburgh Avenue was closed to traffic, but reopened a short time later.

Fortunately there were no injuries reported.

For the latest on this, including video of the transformer explosion, watch FOX 66 at 10 and JET 24 at 11.