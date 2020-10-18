Trash compactor fire forces evacuation of Buffalo Road Walmart Saturday afternoon

Customers at the Walmart in Harborcreek were forced to evacuate the building Saturday afternoon after fire broke out inside the store.

Multiple fire crews responded to the Buffalo Road Walmart around 4:00 p.m. after a fire broke out in a trash compactor in the back of the store.

When crews arrived, smoke and fire was coming from the compactor.

Customers inside the Walmart were evacuated for a time while crews put out the blaze.

According to officials on scene, there was minor to moderate smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.