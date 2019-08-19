Trauma Summit held at Penn State Behrend

Learning how to deal with trauma was the goal of a summit held at Penn State Behrend today.

More than 300 people gathered at Penn State Behrend for the free Trauma Summit. Law Enforcement Officers, Erie residents, and teachers were able to learn about the effects trauma has on the community.

Part of the Summit today also looked into how children are impacted by trauma, and what to do to help them.

“A great opportunity for people from the Erie region to come together to learn the basics of what trauma is, what trauma informed care is, to learn about how the brain works,” said Robert Reed, Attorney General Special Initiatives.

The Summit will continue tomorrow at Penn State Behrend.