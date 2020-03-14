Trautmen Indicated in Cover-up.

According to WKBW in Buffalo New York St. Bonaventure University is considering renaming one of the most visible campus buildings after discovering it was named after a priest who is accused of child sexual abuse.

Hopkins hall, which houses university administrators and financial aid staff, was named after Msgr. James F. Hopkins, a priest in Pennsylvania who also died in 1957. The hall was built in 1964.

It was discovered by reporter for the student news paper that during the Pennsylvania grand jury report, Hopkins had abused a 13-year-old girl back in 1945. This fact was immediately brought to university officials’ attention.

“We have verified with Msgr. Edward Lohse that Hopkins was on the Diocese of Erie’s list of credible clergy abuse claims, so I need to look very seriously at this issue and how long it might impact the naming of the university’s administration building,” said Dr. Dennis DePerro, president of St. Bonaventure.

Dr. DePerro also stated that he will consult with members of his Senior Executive Management Team and hopes to have a recommendation to present to the Board of Trustees by the end of the month.

The passage from the grand jury report states that in 1993, a victim wrote a letter to Bishop Donald Trautman at the Diocese of Erie describing abuse in the rectory of St. Titus where Hopkins was pastor.

The woman said Hopkins would “grab our face in his hands, force us to look up, and then plant a sloppy kiss on our mouths. He would also grab us and pull us up close, wrap his cape around us, and fondle us wherever he pleased.”

A letter was reportedly sent back to the victim in 1994 stating that “since Monsignor Hopkins died in July of 1957, there is no possible way to investigate the accusation.”

Hopkins is now listed on the Diocese of Erie’s “public disclosure list” of clergy and teachers who took actions that “disqualify that person from working with children.”

Hopkins entered St. Bonaventure’s old seminary in 1897 and was ordained a diocesan priest in 1900 by Buffalo Bishop James Quigley, according to st. Bonaventure’s archives, but he served his entire career in Pennsylvania.

The archives show Hopkins received an honorary degree in 1950 from St. Bonaventure, but he does not appear to have served at the university.

St. Bonaventure officals said it was unclear why the building was named after Hopkins.

A formal resolution to the university’s board of trustees would need to be submitted at their next meeting in late May before any official action can be taken.