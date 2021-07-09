Travel experts and residents weigh in on soaring gas prices

Soaring gas prices are impacting summer road trip plans for some families. Prices are up at least one dime a gallon in our area in the last week.

Travel experts predict gas prices will continue to go up this summer. One study shows the demand for gas hasn’t been this high in 20 years

The average price of gas in the Erie area is $3.33 cents a gallon. Data from the Energy Information Administration shows gasoline prices are 40% higher than they were in the beginning of 2021.

“Demand is continuing to go up and so are crude oil prices, which account for about 50% of the price of a gallon of gasoline.” said Lynda Lambert, Media Spokesperson for AAA East Central.

Lambert says higher crude oil prices means higher gasoline prices. She says this trend could continue through the summer, since gas companies aren’t increasing supply.

“OPEC did not reach any negotiations to increase production so that will also impact gasoline prices because we’re going to have less supply and higher demand.” Lambert said.

Local drivers say they use apps on their phone to find the cheapest gas in the area. One driver says he often goes to neighboring states.

“I live in Girard so that also allows me to go over to Ohio, a few extra miles to save a dime, twenty cents, even more.” said Hal Wortman.

Another driver says her best advice for dealing with these high gas prices is planning ahead and saving up.

“We saved up, made sure we were gonna have at least like $100 or so for gas alone.” said Jessica McNear. “Now that the gas prices are over $3, we just don’t go as much. We stay home more and it’s not great.”

