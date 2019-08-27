Travel information now available for Penn State home football games on PennDOT’s 511PA website

PennDOT’s 511PA website will include travel information for every Penn State home football game this year, beginning with this Saturdays’ game against the Idaho Vandals.

PennDOT is also encouraging motorists to visit their Historic Holiday Traffic page on their 511PA website, for information on traffic and travel times on major roadways across the state during Labor Day Weekend.

PennDOT will also remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible through the holiday period.

Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map. The page also includes the 2019 Beaver Stadium Parking Map.

PennDOT’s Central Region Traffic Management Center is also supporting Penn State Football game days by posting real-time travel information on dynamic message signs and transmitting audio messages on highway advisory radio systems to assist travelers.

For more information on work zones and roadway restrictions you can visit PennDOT’s 511PA website.