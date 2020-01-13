Treasurer of Lake City Fire Relief Association charged with embezzling more than $26,000

Lake City investigators have charged the treasurer of the Lake City Fire Relief Association with embezzling more than $26,000.

Those investigators believe that 35-year-old Phillip Blose misused an association debit card and took cash for personal use.

He was arrested and appeared before a District Judge, where he was released on an unsecured bond.

The fire company released a brief statement on the department’s Facebook page that said in part,

“We are diligently working with investigators to resolve this matter and will have a statement released at a later time.”