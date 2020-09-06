Tree falls down at Presque Isle destroying one man’s truck

A tree fell onto a truck down at Presque Isle Sunday afternoon.

The tree collapsed and crushed the bed of one Erie resident’s truck.

Though his truck was destroyed, the owner was glad that no one was injured.

A few years ago the same owner was struck by a tree and claims that he is lucky to be alive.

“I’m a logger and I got hit by a tree three years ago and it broke both of my legs and my back and my shoulder. They gave me a helicopter ride to Hamot. I was in intensive care for five days. So no one got hurt and it can be replaced,” said Dave Sallack, Truck Owner.

Though this Erie resident’s truck was badly damaged, he said that it didn’t take away from his day at the beach while attending the Trump rally.