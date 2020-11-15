Tree giveaway takes place at Frontier Park

A tree giveaway took place over in Frontier Park On Sunday afternoon.

An inititative created by L.E.A.F, the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, inspired this eco-friendly event.

The goal is to plant 200,000 trees in Erie County in the next five years.

On Sunday they handed out free tree plants to members of the community.

Members of LEAF are working with schools and community organizations to get this Erie County tree project up and running.

“A direct response to the environmental crisis and climate change. It’s something that we can all do that will positively impact climate change and it is a way to make all our neighborhoods better and our air cleaner and our water cleaner,” said John Vanco, Volunteer Project Manager of Releaf.

To learn more about this tree planting project, click here.