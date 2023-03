Severe weather hitting the area Saturday afternoon and evening.

There were many reports of trees and power lines down. Including in North Springfield, where there were multiple trees down.

In the area of Old Lake Road and Holliday Road a large tree crashed into a house. Crews were busy clearing the tree from the roadway.

There were also wire along the side of the road in the brush.

There was also damage in Waterford along High Street and Peach Street were a billboard fell over.