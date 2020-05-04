Trespassers at Waldameer accused of causing damage to the water park property

Trespassers at Waldameer were accused of causing damage to the water park property.

Last month, skateboarders broke into Waldameer riding their boards on the water park tubes chipping and scratching the fiberglass.

Vice President of Operations at Waldameer explained the situation.

“We did have some visitors that hopped our fences in the water park from out of state that were trespassing among other things and were taking the course of the action that we feel necessary to deal with that,” said Brian Gorman, Vice President of Operations at Waldameer.

The Vice President of Operations added that the trespassers made poor choices and now staff at Waldameer will be more vigilant to avoid something like this from happening in the future.