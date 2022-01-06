Tri-County to begin Christmas tree pick-up in City of Meadville

Christmas Tree pick-up in the City of Meadville will begin Monday, January 10, 2022 and continue through Friday, January 21, 2022.

According to City of Meadville officials, Tri-County, the city’s contracted waste hauler, will pick up the Christmas trees that are placed at the curb on regular pick-up days. This will be along with regular refuse.

If your tree is not picked up with the refused, you’re asked to leave the Christmas tree at the curb and a second truck will be sent to collect any remaining trees.

Officials are reminding residents that trees that are larger than 6 feet and wider than 4 feet must be cut in smaller sections before being placed at the curb. City of Meadville residents are also urged to remove all decorations, lights, tinsel, stands, or bases, and remove trees from plastic tree disposal bags.

Any trees that are buried in the snow or frozen down will not be collected, according to officials.

For more information, you are asked to visit the City of Meadville’s website.