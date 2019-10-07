Tri-State Pain Institute facing multiple lawsuits for 2017 MRSA outbreak

The Tri-State Pain Institute in Millcreek Township is facing multiple lawsuits from patients who say the clinic’s injections caused a MRSA outbreak in 2017.

According to court documents, patients claim they went to Doctor Joseph Thomas for pain relief injections and ended up contracting MRSA.

Those documents also show the Pennsylvania and Erie County Health Departments confirmed the outbreak in 2017.

Both health departments finding unsafe infection control and injection practices are what likely exposed patients to the MRSA bacteria.

The lawsuits were filed between March of 2018 and September of 2019.