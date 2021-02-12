Trial begins for man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in 2019

Attorneys are making their case against a man accused in the fatal stabbing of an Erie woman back in 2019. The incident taking place in the 500 block of East 11th Street.

Emotions ran high as attorneys made their opening statements in a fatal stabbing case.

Kevin Hicks-Franklin is accused of killing Starleisha Smith with a kitchen knife in the 500 block of East 11th Street in May of 2019.

Hicks-Franklin allegedly stabbed Smith twice; one stab wound traveling nine inches to the heart, liver and stomach, causing the death of Smith.

“Hicks-Franklin made three deliberate choices. We all make choices. Some have consequences, some don’t, but his decision has a lasting impact.” Doug Sullivan, Prosecutor for the Erie County District Attorney

The stabbing happened after an argument between Emoni Ford, the girlfriend of Hicks-Franklin.

“His conscious choices include going to the kitchen to get a knife, the choice of going outside and the last choice of stabbing Starleisha Smith” Doug Sullivan, Prosecutor

“I’m confident after all witnesses testify, you jurors will agree that it wasn’t a specific homicide. It was fueled by anger and emotion.” Mark Del Duca, Defense Attorney

The first witness to take the stand was Kevin Hicks-Franklin’s children’s mother, Emoni Ford.

Ford explained that the altercation started from an argument, accusing Ford of cheating and not being home at a decent hour on May 2nd.

Testimony is set to resume on Tuesday.