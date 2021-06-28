Trial begins for man charged in Wendy’s fatal shooting; defendant representing himself

The trial is underway for a man accused of fatally shooting a Wendy’s manager in Edinboro in January of 2020.

Markese Lampley, 21, is charged with the shooting death of Alexander Cavanah, 22.

Lampley allegedly went into an Edinboro Wendy’s demanding money back in Jan. 2020. Cavanah was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lampley is appearing in Judge John Trucilla’s courtroom today for the first day of trial.

Lampley is representing himself at trial.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list