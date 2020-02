Day three of the trial of Erie’s youngest person to be charged with homicide is underway.

17-year-old Keyon Lucas is charged with the shooting death of 24-year-old Lavelle Beason. Lucas was 14-years-old at the time of the 2017 shooting.

Samiar Nefzi is LIVE from the courthouse with an update on the trial.

The trial resumed today after Judge Mead postponed the trial for evidentiary reasons last week. Prosecution called Detective Sgt. Chris Janus to the stand today.