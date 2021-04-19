Trial continues for Erie man charged in fatal shooting back in 2019

The trial of an Erie man charged in a fatal shooting continued in Erie County Court today. The jury is now deliberating.

Derrick Feidler has been accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Jose Arenas Jr. in 2019.

The Erie County District Attorneys Office is asserting that Feidler committed first degree murder.

Feidler is accused of going into his home in the 1400 block of West 35th Street to retrieve a rifle before reportedly shooting Arenas in the chest.

In February of 2020, Judge Brabender allowed Feidler to be released from the Erie County Prison after posting bail.

Feidler is claiming self defense.