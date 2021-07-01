Trial continues for man accused of fatally shooting an Edinboro Wendy’s manager

It’s day four of the Markese Lampley trial. Lampley is accused of fatally shooting a Wendy’s manager back in 2020.

On Thursday morning, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office calling a Pennsylvania State Police trooper to the stand.

The trooper testifying that he was involved in a high speed chase on January 25, 2020. The day of the Edinboro Wendy’s shooting. The trooper identified the suspect in pursuit as Markese Lampley.

He says once they were able to stop and detain Lampley. He was found wearing a black ski mask.

The ski mask matched the description that other witnesses testified the suspect was wearing at the scene of the crime, the Wendy’s in Edinboro.

