Trial date moved for man accused of fatally shooting manager of Edinboro Wendy’s

The trial date for the man accused of fatally shooting a Wendy’s manager is moved to March.

Erie County President Judge John Trucilla has issued an order to have the date moved from this December.

This comes after Markese Lampley’s lawyer filed for a delay earlier this month.

The COVID-19 pandemic was cited as the reason.

21-year old Lampley has been charged with the death of 22-year old Alexander Cavanah. Lampley allegedly went into an Edinboro Wendy’s demanding money.

The trial has been scheduled for March 5, 2021.