The trial date is set for a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend.

48-year-old Luis Rodriguez is heading to trial for a long list of charges including criminal homicide and first degree murder. Rodriguez allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, 25-year-old Alicia Stalheim. The incident occurred in November at the East 38th street Pizza Hut where Stalheim worked.

Rodriguez allegedly shot another woman in the shoulder during that time as well. Jury selection will begin on September 16th.