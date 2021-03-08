Trial for man accused in Edinboro Wendy’s fatal shooting delayed until June

The trial date for the man accused of fatally shooting a Wendy’s manager in Edinboro has been moved for a second time, now until June 2021.

Markese Lampley is charged with the shooting death of Alexander Cavanah back in January 2020.

Lampley is believed to have gone into the Edinboro Wendy’s with a gun intending rob the place. Police believe he shot the restaurant’s manager while committing that crime.

Lampley’s attorney asked for a delay in Dec. and was granted one until March. Now, the judge is granting a second delay, with jury selection now set to begin on June 24th.