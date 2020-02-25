Trial nears an end for 17-year-old homicide suspect

The trial of the youngest person in Erie County to be charged with homicide may conclude today after prosecutors rested their case.

Keyon Lucas is on trial for the shooting death of 24-year-old Lavelle Beason back when Lucas was 14-years-old. He is now 17.

The defense has tried to establish that another man could have also been responsible for the shooting.

We are being told that the defense may not call additional witnesses to the stand.

If that is the case, closing arguments would begin this afternoon and the case could go to the jury then.