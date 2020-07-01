Trial to begin in November for man charged with second degree murder

A man charged with second degree murder will head to trial in November.

22-year old Michael Toles is one of several suspects in the murder of 26-year old Devin Way. Toles appeared via telephone from Crawford County.

Back in January, Erie Police were called to the 300 block of Southgate Drive Sunday afternoon where they found a gunshot victim lying in the street.

Jury selection will take place on November 12th and 13th with the starting on November 16th.

Michael Toles is represented by Erie lawyer Bruce Sandmeyer