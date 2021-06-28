Trial underway for a man accused of fatally shooting a Wendy’s manager in Edinboro in January of 2020

Trial is underway for a man accused of fatally shooting a Wendy’s manager in Edinboro in January of 2020.

The Defendant, 21-year-old Markese Lampley, chose to represent himself.

Several witnesses took the stand today. Coworkers of Alexander Cavanah who said they did not see the shooting take place, however they heard gunshots and called 911.

Twenty one year old Markese Lampley has been charged with the shooting death of Alexander Cavanah.

During the opening statements Erie County District Attorney’s Office provided video evidence of the suspects motorcycle at the scene of the crime and outside Lampley’s apartment.

“The defendant went into Wendy’s and committed first degree murder without a reasonable doubt. He put his hands on a young woman and directed her to get money.”

Reger said that surveillance video shows Lampley visited the Edinboro Wendy’s the day before the shooting.

“He is the reason why we are here. His actions brought us here. We ask you convict him in all accounts.”

The state also called on Cavanah’s Wendys Coworkers to describe what they witnessed on January 25th, 2020.

Markese Lampley chose to represent himself and questioned the states witnesses during the cross examination.

Lampley asked the witnesses questions including:

“Did you see anyone get shot?”

“Could you see the persons face?”

“Can you identify the man who came into Wendy’s that day?”

The witnesses responded that they did not see the shooting take place but they heard gunshots and identified the suspect as a man in all black with a motorcycle helmet on.

Witnesses described the suspect having a ski mask and motorcycle helmet on so they could not clearly identify who the suspect is.

The trial is still ongoing and will resume tomorrow morning.

