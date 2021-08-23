Trial underway for man accused of fatally shooting a McKean man outside of a strip club in Harborcreek

Trial is underway for a man accused of fatally shooting a McKean man outside of a strip club in October of 2020.

On the first day of trial, prosecutors said that 30-year-old Corey Kendig committed third degree murder.

Kendig’s attorneys are now arguing that he acted in self defense.

30-year-old Corey Kendig is charged with homicide after allegedly shooting Jeremy Jones outside of Partners Tavern in Harborcreek in October of 2020.

Now Kendig stands trial in Judge David Ridge’s courtroom.

During opening statements prosecutors stated that they are in pursuit of third degree murder conviction.

Kendig’s attorneys are arguing that Kendig acted in self defense. Attorney Gene Placidi stated that Kendig was fighting for his life the night of the shooting.

Placidi claimed that Kendig shot Jones in self defense using a 9mm handgun he was licensed to carry.

Placidi and Attorney John Carlson said a fight broke out between Kendig and several young men outside of the club.

They claim that Kendig was assaulted without provoking the witnesses.

Prosecutors started their case calling witnesses to the stand to describe what they saw the night of the shooting outside of Partners Tavern.

Prosecutors called the young men involved in the fight to the stand. One witness Patrick Cacchione was being cross examined by the defense and stated that every time he talked about this he has to relive the moment of watching somebody die.

The witness lost his friend Jeremy Jones, after Kendig allegedly shot him in the stomach.

Prosecutors said that according to medical experts, Kendig did not suffer severe injuries from a fight that took place before the shooting.

Currently Kendig is free on a $100,000 bond. His trial will resume on Tuesday in Judge David Ridge’s courtroom.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists