Trial underway for man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in 2019

Attorneys are making their case for a man accused in the fatal stabbing of a woman back in 2019.

Kevin Hicks-Franklin was in court charged in the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Starleisha Smith back in May of 2019.

Smith was killed after trying to break up a fight between Hicks-Franklin and his girlfriend.

Prosecutors are arguing that Smith accompanied the girlfriend to a home in the 500 block of East 11th Street to retrieve clothing.

While at the home, a confrontation developed and Smith was fatally stabbed while trying to defend the other woman.

Testimony continues this afternoon.