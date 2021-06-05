Triathlon athletes compete in the Edinboro Lake Triathlon

Triathlon athletes were able to enjoy competing again after last years Edinboro Lake Triathlon was canceled.

Participants in today’s triathlon could choose from either long distance or a sprint version. For those who aren’t going to run, there is a swim and aqua bike portion to the triathlon.

This triathlon sold out in hours after registration became open. Triathlon athletes have been training all year for today’s event.

Some participants however are seasoned veterans of the sport.

“It went really well, good course, then did the 10k at the end and made it through. Everything was good, it was a good day,” said Greg Sines, Participant.

It took a lot of preparation to create this year’s triathlon as the event last year was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Just the planning process took longer this year. There was a time where we were like we don’t think this is going to happen with the permits, and I wanted to try every single avenue before we pull the plug on it. We kept trying and now we are here,” said Lauren Eckendorf, Race Director of the Edinboro Triathlon.

Each section has its own length to run, swim, or cycle in.

“The Olympic swimmers are swimming almost a mile, then the cycling is approximately 24 miles. Then there is a 10k run, then the sprint distance people are doing a 500 yard swim, a 10 mile bike and a 5k,” said Pat Davis, Volunteer.

Almost 300 people competed in the triathlon. One of these participants has been waiting for this day all year.

“I mean it was the first year back to racing last year. I think I had seven or eight races canceled, so I was excited to come back and do a triathlon this year,” said Stacy Sowers, Participant.

All of the finishers will receive cooling towels. Overall finishers will receive hand painted rock awards and the age groups will get medals.

The director of the triathlon also said that main proceeds will go to the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department along with non-profits that have helped organize the event.