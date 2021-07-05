Triple A predicts second biggest Independence Day travel weekend on record

It appears that the predictions are holding true making this the second biggest Independence Day travel weekend on record.

Triple A is predicting that 47 million Americans are traveling this weekend. More than 90% of them are traveling through the roadways.

Those numbers would set a record for travel on the Fourth of July weekend.

It appears that the need to travel as the pandemic fades is outpacing concerns over gas prices.

