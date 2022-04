(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Troika Russian Festival in Erie has been canceled.

The annual festival is organized by the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity. The event had been scheduled for May 27-29.

Troika Russian Festival is a celebration of Russian culture including food, drink, folk music and dancing.

A representative from the Church of the Nativity confirmed the event’s cancellation.