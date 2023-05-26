One popular warm weather festival is making its return to Erie this weekend after a three-year hiatus.

They’re calling the Troika Festival “The Kickoff to the Summer Ethnic Festival Season”.

The festival features, food, music, beer and vodka. Money raised goes towards beautifying the lower east side neighborhoods.

It also helps fund projects for the Church of the Nativity.

“We operate a food pantry we house a homeless shelter every single winter and other charitable outreach projects so just all of it goes back into the community,” said Mary Wassell, co-organizer of the Troika Festival.

Admission and parking are free and Troika Fest runs through Sunday.