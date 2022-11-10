(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy rain will come into the area tomorrow as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way through the region.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) sent out a cautionary email reminding residents to be on the lookout for water on roadways and in low-lying areas.

JET 24/FOX 66 meteorologist Craig Flint said the rain is expected to arrive tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 11.

“It’s going to pick in intensity tomorrow. It could be a soaking rain into the afternoon, so the rain could be heavy a times,” Flint said.

Things could get wet, Flint warned, but he noted there’s currently no concern for significant issues in the area.

“There is a minor flood risk at this point, but no watches or warnings have been issued yet,” Flint said. “I’m not overly concerned about flooding because the storm will be moving so fast.”

In total, Flint said most areas can expect between 2 and 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph can be expected with the storm.

“The storm is racing away, so we’re expecting a rapid exit by Saturday,” Flint said.

The announcement from PennDOT and PEMA warned that the heaviest rain is expected in the northwest region of the state. In their warning, they noted a potential of between 4 and 6 inches of rain, with rates of up to an inch per hour during downpours. That could cause ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas.

PennDOT was reminding motorists not to drive across water-covered roadways because swift water can wash a car from the roadway, or because the road may not be intact under the water.

Following the rain, light snow could move into the area Saturday night into Sunday. Flint said the lake belts might see minor accumulation while the city likely won’t see any accumulation at all.