Trout season is approaching and the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie was out stocking Presque Isle Bay in preparation.

At the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie hatchery on Chestnut Street, the bay is being stocked with about 450 brown trout. In November, the S.O.N.S. received hundreds of trout, which were only a few inches long at the time.

Now they’re being released before trout season begins this weekend. The hatchery manager explained the tradition and its significance.

“Saturday being the first day of trout season, we’re putting the fish in now. The brown trout will go out into the lake, the ones that are not caught right away, and then they come back next spring and are much larger fish. The brown trout provide a spring fishery every year that many of the sportsmen both from shore and the boats are looking forward to,” said Jack Bock, hatchery manager.

