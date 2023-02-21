(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With trout season fast approaching, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has begun stocking trout in creeks and lakes throughout the commonwealth.

Trout season opens with Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day on March 25. Opening day for the general trout season is April 1. Throughout the year, some 3.2 million trout will be stocked by PFBC in public waterways, and another million fish will be stocked by volunteer sportsmen groups.

The first site was at Conoy Creek and Donegal Creek in Lancaster County on Feb. 21.

In Erie County, Upper Gravel Pit will be stocked with brown trout on Feb. 22. That’s followed by Lake Pleasant on Feb. 24, French Creek on March 6, and South Branch French Creek on March 9. In Crawford County, East Branch Oil Creek and Fivemile Creek will be stocked on Feb. 25, followed by Muddy Creek on Feb. 28. In Warren County, Twomile Run will be stocked on Feb. 22, followed by West Branch Tionesta Creek on Feb. 23.

Those are the earliest dates of stocking activity for the year. The complete stocking schedule is available online.