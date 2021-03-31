Trout stocking taking place in Fairview’s Gravel Pit Pond

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is stocking up Gravel Pit Pond in Fairview with trout this morning.

With opening day just around the corner, roughly four million trout will be stocked throughout Pennsylvania this year. The Fish and Boat Commission started stocking fish on February 15th, and will continue throughout the season.

Today, about 2,000 brown trout were put into Gravel Pit Pond.

One official from the Fish and Boat Commission says since the pandemic started, many people across the commonwealth have taken an interest in trout fishing.

“Last year we saw a boom in outdoor recreation across the country. We saw a 20 percent increase in fish license sales. Think about it, we all just wanted a break, a reprieve, getting outdoors spending time with your immediate family members, it’s just a great way to relax and reconnect with nature,” said Tim Schaeffer, executive director, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Schaeffer added for those using boats to trout fish, it is mandatory to wear a life jacket from November 1st to April 30th.