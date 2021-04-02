Trout stocking underway in preparation for trout season opening day

Creeks and lakes across Erie County continue to be stocked with trout as the preparations for Saturday’s opening day.

Members of the community assisted the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stock trout on Friday afternoon, stocking portions of Elk Creek, Cascade Creek and 20 Mile Creek.

Frank Mehalko, Waterways Conservation Officer with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, says trout season brings revenue to the region, bringing in visitors from all over the state. He says opening day also continues an ongoing tradition for many families.

“It’s a good thing for the kids, gets them out, gets them interested in fishing. As far as the adults, some people show up, it’s something that they do every year. It’s a ritual for them.” Mehalko said.

Opening day starts at 8:00 a.m. However, staff from the Fish and Boat Commission recommend getting to these creeks and ponds early to find a spot.