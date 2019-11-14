Troyer Farms to now grow hemp on Waterford farm

The Founders of Troyer Farms Potato Chip Company in Waterford have embarked on a new business venture.

Troyer growers became a permit holder to grow industrial hemp on their Waterford farm. Troyer will grow hemp and create CBD to sell to retail outlets and through ecommerce.

Troyer’s, Farmulated CBD, and Erie County Farm Bureau invite you to join them for an open house and tour of their facility on Friday, December 13th at 10 a.m. Meet at 817 Route 97, Waterford, behind the Shearers chip plant in the grey/blue Troyer building.

You can RSVP for the event by email to trestifo@farmulatedcbd.com.