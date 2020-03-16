Trucilla suspends this week’s trial term due to COVID-19 prevention

The jury trial term in Erie has been suspended this week as a prevented measure as COVID-19 continues to spread across the commonwealth.

When speaking with Judge Trucilla, he says he made the decision this morning as jurors arrived to the courthouse.

Judge Trucilla says this is one of many steps being taken to keep jurors and courthouse employees safe.

Last week Trucilla decreased the number of people summoned for a jury pool to 90 people.

He made this decision after monitoring the CDC recommendations.

Last week the CDC recommended to not hold and/or attend events where 250 or more people would gather.

That number today dwindled down to just 50 as of today per CDC recommendations.

Currently there is about 10 cases impacted by this suspension, such as a jury trial for Judge Daniel Brabender who em-paneled a jury last week.

“We’re getting guidance from a lot of jurisdiction, Allegheny and Western PA has issued an order. I think for Erie to do the best we can to stay out in front of this was the safest protocol,” said John Trucilla, President Judge of Erie County.

Trucilla also said he will more than likely issue an administrative order calling for a “mistrial without prejudice.”

Trial would be recalled with a new jury within 120 days with an entirely new jury.