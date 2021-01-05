Truck accident leads to major spill on I-90

A truck accident leads to a slippery mess and clean-up tonight.

Firefighters were called to the I-90 just west of the Pennsylvania-New York state line.

According to reports at the scene, one truck involved in the crash was carrying used cooking oil and spilled between 750 and 900 gallons.

That spill extended for about two miles in the westbound lanes of I-90.

Firefighters also estimate about 200 to 300 gallons of oil leaked into the median.

Crews were using sand to clean up the oil.

There were no injuries reported from this accident and there is no word on what caused the crash.