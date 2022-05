A truck fire on Interstate 90 brings traffic to a halt on Monday afternoon.

Calls for this fire rang out shortly after 3 p.m. on I-90 westbound between the State Street and Peach Street exits.

The fire forced a portion of I-90 to shutdown before reopening to one lane.

The fire left part of the truck’s cabin singed.

No injuries were reported from this fire, and no cause has been determined at the time of writing.