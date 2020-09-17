Truck crashes into market on East 12th and Wayne

A truck crash in downtown Erie damages one business tonight.

According to reports from the scene, the one vehicle, one person accident happened around 9:30 p.m. over on East 12th and Wayne Street.

The vehicle crashed into the Sham Market on the north side of East 12th Street.

The driver of the vehicle was a woman who may have suffered some injuries. The driver was not taken to the hospital by ambulance according to Erie County 911.

The building did lose some siding. No other injuries have been reported.