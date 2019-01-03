Local News

Truck driver appears in court on rape charges

Preliminary hearing today

By:

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 10:36 AM EST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 10:36 AM EST

January 3, 2019 - A truck driver accused of abducting and raping a woman in Erie is back in front of a judge this afternoon. 

57-year-old Jerome Keyes appears in Erie County Court at 2pm today after being charged with a July 2015 rape. Public outcry was noteworthy after the release of surveillance video showing a victim fleeing from a truck near West 12th Street and Chestnut Street. 

About a week later, Keyes was arrested in Butler, Pennsylvania and his truck was impounded. 

Then a DNA match linked him to a second rape in Erie. Keyes is from Ellisville, Mississippi, but it believed to have connections to Erie.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected