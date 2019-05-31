Truck driver sentenced to 6 1/2 to 20 years in prison for raping an Erie woman

On top of being sentenced to up 20 years in prison, Jerome Keyes will have to be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

A rape case that sent shock waves through the Erie community has finally come to an end. Jerome Keyes was sentenced to 6 1/2 to 20 years in prison for raping Doris Velasquez.

After the verdict, Velasquez wanted to come forward publicly and share her story. “He took a lot from this woman, a lot, and she spoke up immediately, not only did she speak up, but we had people in the community, Erie Insurance, various locations that provided us with camera angles that we were able to get a good identifier on the truck,” said Assistant District Attorney Erin Connelly.

During the trail, the prosecution played surveillance video showing Velasquez running naked from Keyes’ semi truck. She says he repeatedly raped and beat her until she was able to escape out of the truck. “So to see a stranger rape and such a horrific, violent stranger rape, we don’t see that very often. We are always grateful when the police can get that person off of our streets,” ADA Connelly added.

Even during his sentencing, Keyes made a statement in court saying he is innocent, and he did not rape Velazquez. Keyes’ lawyer, Jason Checque says although the prosecution says Keyes’ presence in Erie was odd, and he used the area to hunt for victims, that is not the case. “He was raised in Erie, and he has a lot of family connections in Erie, so him being in Erie is not what I call unexpected,” said Jason Checque. Checque added they will most likely be filing an appeal or a post sentencing motion.

Keyes does have a second rape case that is currently awaiting trial that allegedly happened in 2015.

