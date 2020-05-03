Truck drivers head to Washington to protest unfair wages

Truck Drivers are speaking out against the low rates that they’ve been getting paid during the shutdown.

Eighty five truck drivers drove their trucks in downtown Washington DC to protest the fact that they are essentially working for free.

We spoke to one local truck driver who attended the protest.

The driver said the money he is making currently barely covers the maintenance of his truck.

“We used to bring home a decent pay check, now we barely bring enough home to cover the cost of maintenance. So we are basically working for free right now just keeping things moving for the country,” said Robert Leuschen, Truck Owner and Operator.

These truck drivers have felt taken advantage of since they are responsible for keeping the shelves of grocery stores stocked, yet they receive unfair wages.

Fortunately the protest resulted in a scheduled meeting with officials in Washington D.C. to discuss what can be done to improve their situation.