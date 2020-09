The driver of a one-ton pickup truck, towing a forklift, was taken to the hospital after a crash.

This accident happening around 2 a.m. Thursday on the northbound on-ramp of I-79 in Edinboro.

According to first responders, the driver lost control of his vehicle and went off the roadway before coming to rest in a nearby wooded area.

He was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital for treatment.