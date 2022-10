A dump truck driver hit a utility pole leading to wires down on a roadway in Lake City.

This happened just before 2 p.m. Monday on Elk Park Road, just south of Maiden Lane. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver was unlocking his phone to call dispatch when he went off the road and side-swiped the pole.

The driver was not injured. Norfolk Southern had to suspend all traffic on the main rail until utilities were fixed.