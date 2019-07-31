Truck leaks pesticides at Harborcreek travel center

Some tense hours this morning after a truck driver discovers a leak in the product he was hauling.

The driver pulled his rig into the parking lot of the TA Truck Stop in Harborcreek and then called for help.

As David Belmondo reports, it didn’t take long for officials to close off the area until any potential danger passed.

It was just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning when the driver of the duel trailer noticed a leak coming from the first trailer he was pulling. The driver pulled into the TA Truck Stop in Harborcreek, and knew he had a problem.

“He said it was either a pesticide, or an acid type hydrochloride acid, so we dispatched the Fire Department and the HazMat team,” said Dale Robinson, Erie Co-Emergency Management Coordinator.

HazMat personnel suited up, including respirators, before heading to the trailer that was leaking. Once HazMat crews got into the back of the trailer, they found out what they were dealing with.

“Is it something we can get in there and put some putty on it, or otherwise stop it from leaking, put some containment underneath there to stop it,” said Robinson.

It turned out the product leaking was some sort of pesticide. The truck was hauling 330 gallons, and about 30 gallons reportedly leaked, but was quickly contained. The HazMat crew stood by just in case.

“What the county HazMat does is we look at anything trying to mitigate the issue. Is it something we can stop the product from leaking, and make it safe? The trucking company’s clean up contractor comes in, cleans it up, packages it, and takes it away,” said Robinson.

No damage was done to the parking lot, and no one was treated for any injuries.