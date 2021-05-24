Truck Lite, the world wide leader of LED lighting systems for commercial vehicles, relocating to Erie County

A new company is heading to Erie County. An announcement was made late today that a Chautauqua County Company will relocate it’s headquarters to Knowledge Park in Harborcreek Township.

Truck Lite is the world wide leader of LED lighting systems for commercial vehicles.

The company is moving it’s headquarters to knowledge park to improve future access to engineering and technology talent.

Truck Lite is preparing for the transportation industry shift to electric vehicles.

Relocating here will also increase opportunities for Truck Lite to engage in Penn State Behrend’s open lab environment.

